Jayme Closs, teenager missing since October whose parents were murdered, found alive

(Gray News) – Jayme Closs, a Wisconsin teenager who had been missing since her parents were murdered in October, has been found alive.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department posted on Facebook on Thursday night that Closs, 13, was found by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department, and that a suspect has been taken into custody.
The post said Closs would be reunited with her family later Thursday night.
Douglas County is about an hour north of Barron County.
“We want to especially thank the family for their support and patience while this case was ongoing. We promised to bring Jayme home and tonight we get to fulfill that promise,” Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald wrote on Facebook.
Closs disappeared in the early morning of Oct. 15, and her parents were found shot and killed at the family’s home in Barron. A massive search followed, with authorities believing she had been kidnapped at gunpoint.
Authorities received thousands of tips in the following days as the search mushroomed, and leads took investigators as far away as South Florida and included, at one time, a pair of vehicles of interest.
But the trail went cold and the search scaled back at the end of October.
As time went on, her family struggled with questions.
“The thoughts that go through our mind every night: ‘Where is she? Is she still in the same clothes as she was that night when she was taken? Is she being fed? Is she hurt? What’s happening to her?’ I just sit and think and picture her. Where is she? It’s so hard. So hard,” her aunt, Suzi Allard, said in November.
When two months passed since her disappearance in mid-December, her grandfather, Robert Naiberg, said at a vigil the family wasn’t giving up hope.
“Jayme, grandpa wants you to know that we will never give up. I want nothing more than to get my granddaughter back home to me and her family where she belongs,” he said.
(WATCH: In October, the community of Barron held a vigil following the murder of Closs' parents and her disappearance.)
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department post did not offer details on her condition or outline her circumstances from the last three months.
There will be a press conference at 10 a.m. CT (11 a.m. ET) on Friday morning with an update.
The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said it was continuing to receive assistance from the FBI and Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation as an investigation remains active.
