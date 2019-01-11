Lawsuit: MUSC fired nurse who complained about sexual harassment, assault

"Once plaintiff walked in the gym, [the man] turned the lights off, pulled plaintiff towards him and started kissing plaintiff. Plaintiff attempted to pull away and reminded him he had promised he would not touch her. [The man] just laughed. Then he put his hand down plaintiff’s shirt, touched her breast, and tried to put his hand down plaintiff’s pants. Plaintiff pleaded with [the man] to stop and to let her go, but he would not. "