Man openly carrying gun told deputies he was exercising 2nd amendment right

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A man who was arrested by Colleton County deputies told them he was exercising his Second Amendment right and believed federal law is greater than state law.
Raymond Allen has been charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun.
A deputy noticed a suspicious man later identified as Allen walking down the sidewalk in front of a Cottageville gas station on Tuesday with a pair of handcuffs, a police baton and a holstered handgun in plain view on his belt, according to sheriff’s officer spokeswoman Shalane Lowes.
The deputy asked Allen if he was a law enforcement officer which he denied. He then told Allen it was illegal for him to have a handgun in plain view and detained him, Lowes said.
Allen was then read his Miranda rights and then told the deputy and the lieutenant who later arrived at the scene that he was exercising his Second Amendment rights and that he believed federal law is greater than state law, according to Lowes.
The lieutenant also told Allen that even if he had a concealed weapons permit, it wouldn’t allow him to open carry a handgun and that he was also borderline in violating the law on impersonating a police officer. Allen then told him he was carrying all the items in case he needed to make a citizen’s arrest.
“Taking time to focus on small things that look out of the ordinary helps prevent crime in our community in the biggest way,” Sheriff R.A. Strickland said in a statement.
Editor’s note: South Carolina is one of five states in the U.S. where open carry of a handgun is prohibited
