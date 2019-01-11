Man says Siri saved his life after vehicle crashed in desert

LAS VEGAS (KSNV/CNN) – A Nevada man thought he might not survive a crash in the middle of the desert that left him unable to move.
Then he remembered he didn’t need to move to dial his phone, because Siri could do it for him.
Nate Felix flipped his Jeep on a dry lake bed in Pahrump, NV, on Dec. 7.
"As soon as I felt the rear end of the Jeep start to come around sideways, there it went," Felix said. “It was instant. Instant.”
Felix tried to crawl out, but he could barely move. He began desperately thinking of a way to get himself and his dog to safety.
“I had my dog lay next to me, trying to figure if I could stay warm through the night,” he said. “After about 10 minutes of that I realized there was no way I’d be able to stay warm enough.”
Felix was in the middle of nowhere. No one could hear him scream.
“So, I yelled, ‘Hey Siri,’ and started yelling, call so and so, call so and so, going through anyone I could think of,” he said. “It didn’t work out. So then [it said], ‘Cannot connect, cannot connect,’ and so I said, ‘Hey Siri, call 911,' and it said, ‘Connecting.’”
During the ordeal, Felix had just one person on his mind: his 10-year-old daughter Dallis, who had already lost her mother to cancer.
But Dallis still has a father, thanks to Capt. James Perry of Pahrump Valley Fire-Rescue Services.
"We were able to slide him right out onto a backboard," Perry said.
After four days in the hospital, Felix now sits in a wheelchair, with his dog by his side.
“The two vertebrae that I broke, turns out to be the nerve endings for the arms and hands, so it feels like my arms are sitting in a fireplace,” he said.
The day of the crash plays out repeatedly in his mind, and so do the two words that saved his life: Hey Siri.
