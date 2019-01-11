Man who escaped apartment fire called 911, helped others get out of burning building

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - A resident of a North Charleston aparment building engulfed in flames helped others get out safely Friday morning.
The fire broke out just before 3 a.m. at 4020 O’Hear Avenue. Twenty people were displaced, according to the North Charleston Fire Department.
"Yeah, it's smoking real bad, please, it's real real bad!" Terrance Haley is heard saying to a 911 operator.
"It felt like hell when I woke up. It was so bad, the tragic of the burning, didn't even look like it was hardly gonna stop," Haley said Friday afternoon.
The fire got even worse. It soon spread from the second floor to the attic and the roof.
Haley alerted his girlfriend and then started knocking on doors to alert others.
"You're gonna have to kick the door," Haley is heard yelling on the 911 call.
"C'mon, the building's on fire," Haley yelled.
"Terrance, I need you to get out of the building, get out," the operator is heard saying.
“I had to grab what I could and had to alert everybody out the building. I had to get me and my girlfriend somewhere safe, everybody safe,” Haley said later.
“Oh man, this **** is burning, it’s burning real bad man,” Haley tells the operator.
The 911 operator was concerned for everyone’s safety.
"What I need you guys to do is stay low. If the smoke is high I need you guys to stay low and try to get out of the building," the operator tells Haley during the call.
Haley did get everyone out safely. Hours after the fire a smoke detector was still beeping.
The roof was gone and the building was a total loss.
Haley lost a lot of his stuff, but he says that doesn't matter.
“It was the shockest moment, but everyone made it out alive and I thank God,” Haley said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
