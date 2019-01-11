3 people, 3 animals escape N. Charleston garage fire

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Three people, a dog and two birds safely escaped a garage fire Friday morning in North Charleston.
Firefighters arrived just after 3:45 a.m. to a fire in the garage area of a house in the 2700 block of Crestline Drive to visible flames from the house.
Most of the damage was secluded to the garage because the door between the house and the garage was closed when the fire started, according to North Charleston fire department spokeswoman Stephanie Julazadeh.
“The garage has significant damage both from fire and water and smoke," she said. “The home itself because they had a solid door, and that door was closed, the home only has light smoke and light water damage. It will take some repair, but it should be livable with some minor repairs.”
While the cause of the fire is officially under investigation, the son of the woman who owned the house said the fire was caused by a dryer in the garage area.
At least three fire trucks were on scene throughout the morning. St. Andrews, North Charleston and Charleston crews all responded.
