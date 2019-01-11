Police: New York triple-homicide suspect may be in Lowcountry

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are looking for a New York City triple-homicide suspect who has ties to two counties in the Lowcountry.
The New York City police department warrants division says Sam Cross killed three people in front of a house in the Bronx borough on June 21, 2018 in front of 620 Castle Hill Avenue.
Cross stands 5-foot-9 and weighs 200 pounds.
He has ties to Charleston and Colleton Counties and there is reason to believe that he may be eluding law enforcement in the area, according to Charleston police spokesman Charles Francis.
There is currently a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of Cross.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 800-577-8477.
