Report: In attempt to make friends, Rep. Joe Cunningham tried to take beer onto House floor

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - It appears First District Rep. Joe Cunningham is still learning the “House rules.”
Politico reporter Laura Barron-Lopez reported that Cunningham attempted to bring a six pack of beer into the house chambers on Friday and got denied.
Cunningham then made light of the situation, saying he was just trying to make friends as a freshman house member. He added he was trying to give the beer to Oregon 4th District Rep. Peter DeFazio.
Barron-Lopez then tweeted that Rep. Defazio did in fact receive the six-pack in question and tweeted a photo of him walking away with it.
Upon closer inspection, it appears there were at least three Westbrook beers, which is a brewing company based in Mount Pleasant.
Cunningham has made no secret that he’s a friend of the beer industry. His campaign last fall included a number of meet-and-greets at breweries around the Lowcountry.
