SCDOT launches statewide effort to fix potholes

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After weeks of heavy rainfall that opened up a number of potholes, the South Carolina Department of Transportation says it has launched a campaign to fix them.
SCDOT is launching a “Pothole Blitz” across the state by focusing maintenance crews on repairing potholes across the state for the next several weeks.
“It is expected that these additional efforts will take several weeks before we return to normal patching activities,” SCDOT secretary for Engineering Leland Colvin said. "Please use caution while driving and watch out for our work crews out on the roads trying to make these temporary repairs.”
The public is asked to help SCDOT by reporting potholes through the department’s website or calling the SCDOT pothole hotline at 1-855-467-2368.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.