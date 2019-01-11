Six arrested after drugs, weapons, cash seized in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Six people were arrested this past week in Georgetown County after investigators seized drugs, weapons and cash.
Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Unit made the arrests and seized narcotics and cash along with three loaded handguns.
On Tuesday, investigators said they stopped Antwan Grant and Adrian Robinson pulling into a Georgetown motel and recovered a loaded .40 caliber handgun, a significant quantity of heroin and a large amount of money.
The sheriff’s office says Grant, who was wanted for drug distribution and was out on parole, was arrested and charged with driving under suspension, trafficking Heroin, distribution of heroin and distribution of a controlled substance within 1⁄2 mile of a school or park. Robinson was charged with unlawful carry of a pistol.
On Wednesday, Gregory Tisdale and Lasha Ford, who is out on bond for trafficking heroin in Berkeley County, were stopped for a traffic violation.
“Agents subsequently recovered two loaded 9mm handguns (one of which was reported stolen), a large amount of methamphetamine as well as distribution related amounts of heroin, cocaine and marijuana,” GCSO officials said.
Both Tisdale and Ford were charged with trafficking methamphetamine, PWID heroin, PWID cocaine, PWID marijuana, possession of a stolen pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Tisdale was additionally charged with driving under suspension.
On Thursday, agents were looking for Herbert Lee Grant for active drug distribution arrest warrants.
Grant, along with Dezron Green, were located in a vehicle on Hampton Court in Georgetown.
Authorities said Grant, who is out on bond for distribution of a controlled substance, was arrested on two warrants for distribution of heroin 2nd offense and two warrants for distribution of a controlled substance within 1⁄2 mile of a school or park.
Officers said he was in possession of cocaine at the time of his arrest and charged him with possession of cocaine 2nd offense. Green was charged with possession of marijuana and released.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.