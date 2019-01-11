State school board revokes former Charleston teaching certificate

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Board of Education Tuesday permanently revoked the certification of a former Charleston County School District educator.
Jack Dailey was a business applications instructor at Baptist Hill Middle School in the Charleston County School District, CCSD spokesman Andy Pruitt confirmed in November.
CCSD officials placed him on administrative leave on Oct. 8 after the district learned of concerns in West Virginia. That state permanently revoked Dailey’s teaching certificate on Oct. 26 after allegations Daily had engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a student in West Virginia, according to S.C. Board of Education documents.
Dailey was notified of a hearing in West Virginia in which the student allegedly involved in the relationship testified but he did not attend, the document states.
“The [West Virginia Department of Education] found that Mr. Dailey failed to maintain professional boundaries with a student, including engagement in grooming behavior and sexual conduct,” the document states. “Further, the WVDE found that Mr. Dailey falsified documentation in an employment application for their agency.”
The South Carolina Board of Education then suspended Dailey’s teaching certificate on Oct. 31.
The document states he was notified of his right to request a hearing or to to appeal the suspension on Nov. 7. He was given final notice on Nov. 29 but declined to sign for the final notice letter sent by certified mail, the document states.
The board voted to permanently revoke Dailey’s South Carolina educator certificate on Tuesday.
Documents in Dailey’s CCSD personnel file, obtained through the Freedom of Information Act in December, contained his resume, which included pictures of Post-It Notes, thanks and praise he received as a teacher.
On his application, Daily wrote that he was moving to Charleston for his son, who attends Coastal Carolina. But the West Virginia Department of Education said there is no evidence Dailey even has a son. They believe he was representing a former student referred to as “T.N.” as his son.
The West Virginia Department of Education order revoking his license claims “T.N.” is the student he was sexually involved with who secretly moved in with him.
The South Carolina Department of Education said they summarily suspended Dailey because he may pose a threat to health, safety and welfare of students. That suspension is pending what happens in West Virginia.
Court officials in Putnam County, West Virginia said no criminal charges have been filed against Dailey at this point.
