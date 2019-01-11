TAKE A STAND: Gray Television

VIDEO: TAKE A STAND: Gray Television
By Dan Cates | January 11, 2019 at 4:28 PM EST - Updated January 11 at 4:28 PM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - You’ve probably noticed a new logo at the end of our newscasts.

We have a new owner. Raycom Media was purchased by Gray Television, based in Atlanta.

Gray is now the third-largest broadcast company in America with nearly 150 stations in more than 90 markets across the country. Gray has a tremendous reputation for operating quality television stations. Exciting times and a great fit for WCSC.

What won’t change is our commitment. Gray Television and Live 5 will continue to grow, continue to serve you and our community and provide the best news, weather, sports and entertainment programming on all platforms.

Thank you for making Live 5 the Lowcountry’s news leader for almost 66 years.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.