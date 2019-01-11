Williamson, ETSU had The Citadel its fourth straight loss

January 11, 2019 at 1:37 AM EST - Updated January 11 at 1:37 AM

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Despite shooting just 28.2 percent in the first half, The Citadel men’s basketball team found itself down just seven points, 38-31, to East Tennessee State at the halftime break. Despite appearing to get some momentum heading into the locker room, the Buccaneers came out and quickly widened the gap in the first four minutes of the second half and cruised to a 98-73 Southern Conference win inside McAlister Field House.

Game Information

Location: Charleston, S.C. (McAlister Field House)

Final Score: ETSU 98, The Citadel 73

Records: ETSU (14-4, 4-1 SoCon), The Citadel (9-6, 1-3 SoCon)

Series: ETSU leads, 44-17

KEY STATS

  • ETSU jumped  out to a quick 3-0 lead as Daivein Williamson hit  a 3-pointer nearly 25 seconds in, but Alex Reed had  the answer on the other end to knot the score. 
  • From there,  the Bucs were able to open up a 12-point, 21-9 lead using a 19-6 run over  the next 7-plus minutes, including a 10-0 run near the end of the stretch. 
  • The Bulldogs  cut into the lead and began to fight and claw their way back into the  game, pulling to within five points, 27-22, off a Kaiden Rice 3-pointer  with 4:51 to play in the first half, and Rice then made it just four a few  minutes later off a layup. 
  • As time  expired in the opening stanza, Lew Stallworth drove  to the hoop and put up a layup that bounced off the iron, but bounced into  the waiting hands of Derek Webster, Jr. Webster  wasted no time, gently putting a tip-in layup back into the hoop to set  the score at 38-31 in favor of the Bucs, but giving the 'Dogs some  momentum and energy heading into the locker room. 
  • The Bulldogs  shot just 28.2 percent (11-of-39) from the field for the first half compared  to 48.6 percent (17-of-35) by the Bucs. The key stat of the first half,  and the game, was Buccaneer turnovers. ETSU committed nine turnovers in  the first half alone, and the Bulldogs turned those into 10 points. 
  • The Bucs  came out in the second half and quickly turned the seven-point lead into a  17-point advantage, opening the stanza with a 10-0 run before Stallworth  was able to slow the run with a layup nearly four minutes in. 
  • With 14:41  to play in regulation, the Buccaneer lead was 20, 54-34, as Patrick Good  hit a fast-break layup. 
  • The Bulldogs  shot better in the second half, especially after the initial four minutes  of the stanza, ending the period shooting 41.7 percent (15-of-36) from the  field, including 50 percent (8-of-16) from beyond the 3-point arc. 
  • ETSU also  shot better in the second half, connecting on 63.9 percent (23-of-36) of  their attempts from the field for the period, making 10 treys. 
  • ETSU ended  the game shooting 56.3 percent (40-of-71) from the field and 45.2 percent  (14-of-32) from long range. The Bucs were just 4-of-6 (.667) from the free  throw line. 
  • For the game,  the Bulldogs shot 34.7 percent (26-of-75) from the field for the game, and  38.9 percent (14-of-36) from 3-point range. 
  • The Bucs  took advantage of 25 fast-break points compared to nine by the Bulldogs. 
  • Stallworth  led the 'Dogs with 18 points and six assists in 27 minutes of work. Rice  added 17 points off the bench, including a game-high four 3-pointers. 
  • Williamson  led all scorers with 24 points off 9-of-13 shooting (.692), including four  treys. 

NOTABLES

  • ETSU is  currently 14th in  the CollegeInsider.com Mid-Major Top-25 poll, and has won six games in a  row. 
  • With his 11  points Thursday night, senior Zane Najdawi climbed  another spot in The Citadel record book, moving from sixth to fifth with  1,411 career points. He also moved up from eighth to seventh for career  rebounds with eight, giving the Midlothian, Virginia native 628 career  boards. 
  • Najdawi  swatted away another two shots Thursday night against ETSU, marking the 49th-career  game the big man has had multiple blocks in a single game. He now has 170  career blocks. 
  • Najdawi's  eight-rebound performance was the seventh of the season for him, and the 25th of  his career. Last season, Najdawi had just four eight-rebound games after  recording 12 as a sophomore in 2016-17. 
  • After 52  straight games with at least one 3-pointer made, senior Matt Frierson was  held in check Thursday night, snapping the streak. 

COMING UP

The Citadel will next host Western Carolina on Saturday, Jan. 12 at 1 p.m.