Williamson, ETSU had The Citadel its fourth straight loss

CHARLESTON, S.C. – Despite shooting just 28.2 percent in the first half, The Citadel men’s basketball team found itself down just seven points, 38-31, to East Tennessee State at the halftime break. Despite appearing to get some momentum heading into the locker room, the Buccaneers came out and quickly widened the gap in the first four minutes of the second half and cruised to a 98-73 Southern Conference win inside McAlister Field House.