Affidavit: Former employee robbed fast food restaurant in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) -Bond is set for a man arrested after he robbed a restaurant where he was formerly employed.
Dontell Bennett, 27, was charged with kidnapping and armed robbery for his involvement in robbing the Sonic restaurant located at Shelby Ray Court, court documents say.
According to affidavits, on December 24 at approximately 5:45 p.m., Bennet and another masked man forced their way into the restaurant as the manager was entering the door to start the her morning shift.
The other suspect pointed a gun at the woman at told her to turn off the alarm, court documents say. Once the alarm was off, Bennett pointed at the safe and the other suspect demanded that she open it. Bennett did not speak during the robbery.
Bennett then opened the door to the freezer while the other man forced the woman into a freezer, court documents say.
A total of $400 was taken during the robbery.
During an investigation of the crime, police used surveillance video to compare the car driven by the suspects to Bennett’s car. Investigators also compared the way Bennett walked from the footage to another surveillance video.
Bennett received a $50,000 surety bond for kidnapping and a $75,000 surety bond for armed robbery with a deadly weapon.
