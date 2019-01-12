Berkeley Co. Deputies: Heroine fell from his belly button

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - After you are born, finding a good use for your belly button can be difficult.
One man attempted to repurpose his navel after being pulled over at a traffic safety checkpoint on New Year’s Eve.
Berkeley County deputies say 33-year-old Kevin Lee Hensarling was arrested after a bag of heroin fell from his belly button.
Hensarling was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the stop, deputies say. After he refused to give deputies any form of identification, he became irate.
Hensarling was detained after deputies attempted to remove him from the vehicle and he actively resisted, deputies say.
While being the detained, the plastic bag from Hensarling’s belly button.
Hensarling was placed under arrest and transported to the Hill Finklea Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.