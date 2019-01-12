Bond set for woman arrested for mob assault in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Bond has been set for a North Charleston woman who violently attacked another woman.
Sade Cherry, 29, was given a $5,000 surety bond for assault by mob, according to an affidavit.
Court documents say on April 1, Cherry screamed in the face of another woman at a home in the 3900 block of St. Johns Ave.
When the victim told the Cherry to get out of her face, she called three other woman and they began to hit and kick the victim, court documents say.
The victim suffered anxiety stress reaction from the incident and rib contusions.
Cherry is being held at the Al Cannon detention center.
