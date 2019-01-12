Charleston businesses offer help to federal employees during shutdown

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) – As the federal government approaches being the longest shutdown on record, about 800,000 government employees are furloughed or working without pay.



In the greater Charleston area, several businesses are working to provide relief to local government employees affected by the shutdown.



King and Fields Photography Studio, located in downtown Charleston, will offer government employees free headshots until the shutdown ends.



The owner of the photography business said he is offering the deal to give people the opportunity to find a new job, if they are looking for one.



Ben D’Allesandro, one of the owners of D’Allesandro’s Pizza in downtown Charleston, is also offering outreach to government employees here in the Holy City.



Ben and his brother Nick brought free pizzas to TSA agents at the Charleston International Airport on Thursday.



Ben said the agents were thankful for free pizza. He said he is hoping to deliver free pizza to government workers again if the shutdown continues.



