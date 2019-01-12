Gamecocks Basketball Game Versus Missouri Tentatively Rescheduled For Sunday

COLUMBIA, S.C. – The South Carolina versus Missouri men’s basketball game, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 12, but postponed due to weather related travel issues for the Tigers, has been TENTATIVELY rescheduled for Sunday, Jan. 13, at 1 p.m. ET, at Colonial Life Arena, pending the weather permitting Missouri’s travel to Columbia, S.C., on Saturday. Both South Carolina and Missouri have worked alongside the SEC office in working to reschedule the contest.
A final determination on the tentative rescheduled matchup will be announced on Saturday afternoon.
Should the game be played on Sunday, original tickets for the matchup will be honored. There will be no ticket refunds. Ticket vouchers distributed to those students who participated in the Read With The Gamecocks and Martin’s Math Club programs will also still be honored.