More Clouds & Cool Temps; Sct’d Showers Tomorrow

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Highs may struggle to reach the mid 50s under increasing clouds today- keep the coats handy! Look for a mainly dry day as rain chances are not likely until tomorrow. An area of low pressure should pass to the north tomorrow and increase rain chances starting tomorrow morning through the afternoon hours. These showers should be light with totals estimated to be a quarter to a half inch at the most.
Temperatures will briefly warm to near-normal tomorrow, 60 degrees, before another cool down arrives Monday.
TODAY: Cool and mainly dry; LOW: 37, HIGH: 55.
TOMORROW: Not as cold, sct’d showers; LOW: 45, HIGH: 60.
MONDAY: Chilly and dry; LOW: 39, HIGH: 54
TUESDAY: Cool with more sunshine; LOW: 37, HIGH: 54.
WEDNESDAY: Cool with sunshine;LOW: 41, HIGH: 58.
THURSDAY: Slightly warmer; LOW: 45, HIGH: 62.
FRIDAY: More clouds; LOW: 42, HIGH: 64.
Forecaster Danielle Prinz
