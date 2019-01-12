Pictures released of man sought for robbing Chinese restaurant, attempting to break into cars in W. Ashley

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department has released pictures of a man wanted for attempting to break into cars then robbing a Chinese restaurant in West Ashley on Friday.
Around 5 p.m., police say the suspect was seen at the Lowes on Magwood Drive where he was seen attempting to break into vehicles in the parking lot.
“The suspect fled in an older model burgundy/maroon Kia sedan (possibly 10 years old) on Glenn McConnell Parkway toward Bees Ferry Rd.,” CPD officials said.
Then at 5:30 p.m., the suspect entered the Jade Garden restaurant at 3125 Bees Ferry Road armed with a firearm.
Police say he demanded money, and then fled in the same vehicle after taking money.
He was last seen leaving the parking lot toward Highway 61.
Charleston investigators describe the suspect as a white male, 30 to 40 years old, 5′8″ to 5′10″, with a stocky build, short black and grey hair.
He was seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt and jeans.
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact the on-duty central detective at (843) 743-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111.
