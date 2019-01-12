Police investigating after man suffers gunshot wound in N. Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police are investigating after a man suffered a gunshot wound in North Charleston Friday night.
North Charleston police say officers responded to the 7700 block of Ginger Lane for a man being shot.
Officers found the victim in the kitchen with a gunshot wound to his lower right ankle.
“The victim alleges he was walking by the apartments on Mountainbrook Avenue when he heard a gunshot and felt pain in his lower leg,” NCPD officials said." He stated he then ran to this location because his friend lives there."
He was transported to Trident Medical Center for treatment.
