Police respond to an assault with a weapon in downtown Charleston

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - City of Charleston police are responding to an assault with a weapon in downtown Charleston.
At approximately 4:00 p.m., two men got into an argument while working on on a building in the 100 block of Romney Street, according to Charleston County spokesperson Charles Francis.
One of the men assaulted the other with a piece of wood, Francis said.
The victim was transported to MUSC with non life threatening injuries, Francis said. The man who committed the assault was taken into custody.
