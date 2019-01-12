Police searching for suspect in W. Ashley Chinese restaurant armed robbery

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCSC) - Charleston police are searching for a man who robbed a West Ashley Chinese restaurant Friday evening.
It happened at the Jade Garden on 3125 Bees Ferry Road.
Charleston police say a man armed with a handgun entered the restaurant through the back and robbed it. The call came in at 5:29 p.m., dispatch said.
Police describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Charleston Police Department at 843-743-7200.
