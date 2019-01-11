Sen. Graham: ‘Build a wall now’

WASHINGTON, DC (WIS) - As the government shutdown now enters its 21st day, lawmakers are still looking for solutions that will satisfy both sides of the aisle.
On Friday, Senator Lindsey Graham met with President Donald Trump at the White House and released the following statement:
While President Trump has said he’s willing to declare a national emergency at the southern border as this shutdown continues, the House and Senate recently passed a bill that would allow all government workers to receive retroactive pay after the partial shutdown comes to an end.
That bill, if signed by President Trump, would become a law.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.