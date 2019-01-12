Thousands participate in Charleston Marathon race events

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Thousands of people participated in the Charleston Marathon Saturday morning.
The marathon, which included a half marathon and a 5K run, began on Fishburn Street in downtown Charleston and ended near Riverfront Park in North Charleston.
During the race, several roads were shut down but reopened at approximately 10:30 p.m.
More than 20 local cancer survivors and fighters participated in the 5K portion of the events. They were joined by volunteer trainers called Sherpas.
“To put in one word, I’d have to say inspiring. I mean its just been a great experience, it’s been truly remarkable to meet so many of these folks and the grace and the perseverance that they just live their lives with, it’s inspiring and it certainly helps put things into perspective,” Nick Bianchi is a Sherpa.Bianchi said.
They completed a free 12-week training program called Cancer to 5K.
They raced alongside thousands of other runners.
The Boon Project for Young Adults Fighting Cancer partnered with the Ulman Foundation to bring Cancer to 5K to the Lowcountry for the first time.
The Boon Project offers supportive programs, community building events and cancer fighting resources to try to ease the burden of young adult cancer fighters.
Cancer survivor Marielle Mcleod said she is thankful to participate in the race.
"Running had always been my outlet and it was one of the first things that was taken from me when I was diagnosed with cancer as a young adult," Mcleod said. "Thanks to The Boon Project and the Cancer to 5K program, I have slowly been able to find a piece of the old me."
The races benefit the charity, Engaging Creative Minds. It aims to provide all students equal access to quality learning opportunities.
The next Charleston Marathon will be Jan 12, 2019.
For more information on the marathon visit: charlestonmarathon.com
You can learn more about the Boon Project at at boonproject.org or check out its Facebook page.
