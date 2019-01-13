Balanced offensive effort powers CSU over Longwood, 101-91

FARMVILLE, Va. – Charleston Southern delivered one of its best offensive performances of the season, placing five players in double figures, to down Longwood in a shootout, 101-91, Saturday at Willett Hall.
CSU (7-9, 1-2 Big South) trailed 43-41 at halftime before starting the second half on a 16-5 run to take the lead and control for good. Longwood (11-7, 1-2 Big South) pulled within one once and within one score two other times but the Bucs provided answer after answer to claim their sixth straight win in the series.
Senior Travis McConico scored CSU’s first eight points of the second stanza, and 11 of its first 14, to provide the Bucs a jolt en route to a season-high 19 markers. Phlandrous Fleming Jr. led the way with 25 points, while Christian Keeling tallied a double-double of 22 points and 11 rebounds. Dontrell Shuler and Ty Jones added 13 and 12 points, respectively. Shuler helped CSU contain Longwood point guard Shabooty Phillips, while Jones notched several key baskets to turn away the Lancers’ efforts at a comeback.
“That’s really one of the best offensive games we’ve played,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “When we shoot it like that, we’re dangerous. I thought we were also better in the second half defensively. We’ve put a big emphasis on running the floor, cutting harder and moving the ball offensively. It’s a good win and a much-needed win because our guys have put the effort in to enjoy a win like this.”
How It Happened
- Longwood capped the first half on a 7-0 spurt to move in front, but McConico quickly turned the tide in CSU’s favor after intermission. He scored on a layup, buried a three-pointer and posted a three-point play to put the Bucs up 49-45. He drained another triple moments later to push the edge to 55-48.
- The Lancers pieced together an 8-0 spurt to close the gap to 57-56, but Jones scored four consecutive points to help keep Longwood at bay.
- A 7-0 CSU run forged an 87-74 advantage at the 4:52 mark to help put the game away. Deontaye Buskey connected on a pull-up jumper, and McConico drilled another three and stole and fed Fleming for a dunk to punctuate the surge.
Inside the Numbers
- Keeling’s double-double was his fourth of the season and tenth career. The performance also marked his sixth 20-point outing.
- Fleming’s 25 points are just one of the career high he set in the Bucs’ win at Winthrop last February. The sophomore wing has shown little signs of rust since returning to the lineup, averaging 19 points through four games.
- McConico has now scored in double figures in three of his last four contests. He is 7-for-16 from downtown over that stretch.
- Isaiah Walton paced Longwood with 21 points on just 12 shots. Phillips chipped in 16 points, but was held in check for much of the evening by Shuler and Buskey.
- CSU also controlled the class, recording a 35-30 rebounding advantage and a 14-2 edge in second chance points.
Up Next
CSU enjoys a week break from game action before welcoming Campbell to the Buc Dome on Jan. 19. Tipoff is slated for 5:30 p.m.