Balanced offensive effort powers CSU over Longwood, 101-91

“That’s really one of the best offensive games we’ve played,” CSU head coach Barclay Radebaugh said. “When we shoot it like that, we’re dangerous. I thought we were also better in the second half defensively. We’ve put a big emphasis on running the floor, cutting harder and moving the ball offensively. It’s a good win and a much-needed win because our guys have put the effort in to enjoy a win like this.”