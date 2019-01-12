Beaufort Co. woman sets world record

BEAUFORT CO, SC (WTOC) -A woman set a new world record on Saturday in Beaufort County.
More than 200 locals, along with their canine companions, braved the chilly weather this morning for the “New Year, New You” resolution run.
This year event coordinators expanded the event to include a 10K, which is 6.2 miles.
30-year-old Rachel Bowling set a record that will be hard to beat.
She set a record at 43 minutes and 34 seconds in the Guinness Book of World Record category “female runner pushing a double stroller in a 10k.”
