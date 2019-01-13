Clemson Drops ACC Home Opener to Virginia

Notes: Marcquise Reed’s 14 points move him up to 32nd all-time in Clemson history with 1,128 points – passing Jerry Pryor (1985-89, 1,124 points) … Reed also posted two steals and now has 131 for his career at Clemson … Reed is just 10 shy of tying Bobby Conrad (1976-80) for 15th on the all-time list … Elijah Thomas’ 12 rebounds put him over 500 for his Clemson career (506) … Thomas is is 98 rebounds away from tying Horace Wyatt (1978-82) for 25th on the all-time rebounding list at Clemson … John Newman III tied his season-high with five points for the fourth time in 2018-19 … he also matched his season-high with two made field goals … Clemson falls to 22-3 (.880) overall in Littlejohn Coliseum dating back to last season.