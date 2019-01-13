Coastal Carolina falls on last second shot to UT Arlington

Conway, S.C. – Junior guard Rashad Davis hit a 3-pointer with less than 2 seconds left in the game to lift UT Arlington to a hard-fought 61-58 win over Coastal Carolina Saturday at the HTC Center.
Senior forward Zac Cuthbertson led Coastal Carolina with 17 points, including 13 of those in the second half. He was supported by guards DeVante Jones and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater with 11 and 10 points each, but the Chanticleers dropped to 7-9 on the season and 1-3 in the Sun Belt. Eight of the team's nine losses have come by seven points or less.
Davis finished with 11 points to help the Mavericks improve to 6-11 overall and 2-2 in the league. Edric Dennis led the Mavericks with 19 points.
In a game with 18 ties and 15 lead changes, Coastal took the lead at 58-56 on a pair of free throws by Cuthbertson before UT Arlington scored the final five points. Guard Brian Warren hit a couple free throws to make it 58-58 with less than a minute left.
Freshman guard Ebrima Dibba missed a contested shot in the lane with 18 seconds remaining that would have given Coastal a lead, setting the stage for Davis' winning shot from the right wing. Coastal failed to get a shot off in the final 1.8 seconds. Neither team led by more than six points in the last 30 minutes.
"They are a physical team and that made the difference. We put our heart and soul into this game, but we're just not making shots," said Coastal head coach Cliff Ellis. "I think we will start making those key shots. When you hold a team to 61 points, your defense is good enough to win."
Each team shot just 39 percent from the field, and only one rebound separated the two teams. The difference again proved to be from beyond the 3-point line, where UT Arlington made 11-31 as compared to 7-17 for Coastal. Davis, who made the game-winner, was 2-5 from beyond the arch.
Coastal Carolina started slowly but Gumbs-Frater came off the bench to score 7 points in a 14-0 run that put the Chanticleers in front, 21-15, a stretch in which UT Arlington went 10 minutes without a point. The Mavericks recovered to tie the contest at the half, 26-26, led by Dennis, who hit a couple of late 3-pointers and had 11 points in the first period.
Coastal Carolina will finish a three-game homestand with a game against Appalachian State at 2 p.m. next Saturday.