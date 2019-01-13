Coastal Carolina falls on last second shot to UT Arlington

Senior forward Zac Cuthbertson led Coastal Carolina with 17 points, including 13 of those in the second half. He was supported by guards DeVante Jones and Tyrell Gumbs-Frater with 11 and 10 points each, but the Chanticleers dropped to 7-9 on the season and 1-3 in the Sun Belt. Eight of the team's nine losses have come by seven points or less.