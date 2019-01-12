Coca-Cola unveils commemorative Clemson championship cans

CLEMSON, SC (WYFF) - Coca-Cola is raising a toast to Clemson University as fans celebrate the third Tigers’ college football national championship win in 35 years.
Coca-Cola is unveiling a commemorative 12-ounce can for fans and supporters. The limited-edition can – available in six packs – features the Tigers’ logo and salutes the Clemson football team for its championship football season.
“Coca-Cola wants to congratulate Clemson University and its fans for this incredible championship victory,” said Aimee Cox, Director of Sponsorship for Colleges and Universities at Coca-Cola Consolidated. “As another way to celebrate, Tigers fans can pick up limited-edition Coca-Cola cans to commemorate an occasion that is 35 years in the making.”
Coca-Cola delivered championship cans on Saturday morning as part of the parade celebration and distribute a limited amount to fans while supplies last.
Beginning the week of Jan. 23, fans can visit participating local retailers throughout the state to purchase their own six-pack of the limited-edition collectible cans, while supplies last.
