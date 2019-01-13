Critics opposing I-526 say it’s not worth the money

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Some Johns Island residents are opposed to the new I-526 plan that was approved last week.
On Thursday, Charleston County Council along with the State Infrastructure Bank voted to move forward and complete the I-526 project.
While many supported the approval on Thursday, some residents are saying the extension won’t is not worth the amount of money that is needed to fund the project.
Rich Thomas has lived on Johns Island for over 10 years. He said the county may be spending too much money on this project instead of looking for alternatives that could cost less.
“I’m completely opposed to it,” said Rich Thomas. “ It doesn’t demonstrate any value for the amount of money. There is no money.”
Critics say the extension will only save around 30-40 seconds of commute time and they’re worried about what they’ll do once the road is over-capacity.
Thomas told me he’s also worried about the amount of money tax payers will have to spend to complete this project.
County Council Chairman Elliot Summit said last week that funds from this project will be coming from several areas including the half cent sales tax and sources outside the state. But residents like Thomas still believe the plan should be nixed.
He said there hasn’t been enough transparency from the council to the public, before going forward with the voting.
