Report: Charleston Southern to hire Notre Dame’s Autry Denson has head coach

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Notre Dame running backs coach Autry Denson will be named the new head coach at Charleston Southern according to multiple reports on Saturday night.
Football Scoop and 247 Sports were the first to report the move.
A message to CSU Athletics Director Jeff Barber was not returned. A school spokesperson said the school had no comment on Saturday. The report says an official announcement could come in the next day or two.
Denson is a former running back for the Irish and is still the schools all-time leading rusher with over 4,300 yards on the ground.
He is in his 4th season as a coach at Notre Dame and has also spent time coaching at Bethune-Cookman and Miami of Ohio.
