SCHP investigate fatal single vehicle accident on Hwy 17

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident on Hwy 17 in Berkeley County.
The driver of a 2011 Toyota pick up truck ran off the left side of Highway 17 A at 41, according to SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones.
The driver struck a utility pole before sticking a drainage culvert then a tree, Jones said.
The call came in at At 4:55 p.m., Jone said.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Jones said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
The identity of the victim has not been released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s office.
