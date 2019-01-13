SCHP investigate fatal single vehicle accident on Hwy 17

SCHP investigate fatal single vehicle accident on Hwy 17
At 4:55 p.m., the driver of a 2011 Toyota pick up truck ran off the left side of Highway 17 A at 41, according to SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones. (Source: AP)
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 12, 2019 at 8:23 PM EST - Updated January 12 at 8:26 PM

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal single vehicle accident on Hwy 17 in Berkeley County.

The driver of a 2011 Toyota pick up truck ran off the left side of Highway 17 A at 41, according to SCHP Cpl. Judd Jones.

The driver struck a utility pole before sticking a drainage culvert then a tree, Jones said.

The call came in at At 4:55 p.m., Jone said.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Jones said. He was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The identity of the victim has not been released by the Berkeley County Coroner’s office.

Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.