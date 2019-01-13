A Very “Brief” Warm Up; Light Morning Showers

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Have the umbrellas for the morning hours and around lunchtime. A few showers are possible, but rain chances quickly drop off after lunchtime. Temperatures will not feel as chilly today as the Lowcountry will be stuck in the warm sector of this system. High temperatures should climb into the low/mid 60s under mostly cloudy skies. This warm up will be short lived as a cold front will moves through later today. Overnight low should cool into the upper 30s to near 40 degrees- have the coats tomorrow morning!