Bill would make personal finance class a graduation requirement for SC high school students

COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) - A pre-filed bill in South Carolina would make it a graduation requirement for South Carolina high school students to take a personal finance class.
State Senator Luke Rankin (R-Conway) pre-filed the bill in December 2018 with the state Senate education committee.
The bill, if voted on, approved, and signed into law by the governor, would require each high school student to complete one-half credit course on personal finance, including an end-of-the-year exam.
The curriculum would be planned and approved by the state Department of Education.
To read the legislation, click here.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.