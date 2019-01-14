Deputies identify couple wanted for shoplifting $3k worth of jewelry from Lowcountry Walmart

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Investigators have identified two people wanted for shoplifting $3,000 worth of jewelry from a Walmart in the Lowcountry.
Orangeburg County deputies are looking for 36-year-old Jennifer Schwartz Parker (AKA Jennifer Schwartz) of Ladson and 35-year-old Floyd Wesley Craven of Erhardt.
If you have any information on their whereabouts you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at (803) 534-3550 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
“This pair were caught on security video entering the Orangeburg Walmart the day after Christmas, then taking jewelry from a case,” said Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell. “After a thorough investigation, these two have been identified as a pair from the Lowcountry.”
OCSO officials said around 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018 the couple entered the North Road Store on the grocery side of the business.
A report states video surveillance showed the couple in the jewelry area of the store where the man forced open a display and was seen placing items into the woman’s purse.
“After an initial press release, multiple tips began arriving from the public, Crimestoppers, and even a Charleston-area media outlet,” OCSO officias said."Several photos were sent to the OCSO as well."
Agencies around the Lowcountry are investigating similar incidents, according to the sheriff’s office.
