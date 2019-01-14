Deputies looking for suspect who stole $12K in equipment from Berkeley Co. School District

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies are looking for someone who stole more than $12,000 in yard equipment from the Berkeley County School District.
The person stole weed eaters, back pack blowers, pole saws, chain saws and trimmers from the Berkeley County School District maintenance shed on Old Hwy 52 in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
The sheriff’s office needs the assistance of the public to help identify the person(s) responsible for the theft and who may operate the vehicle pictured.
Deputies want the public to notice the car appears to have aftermarket rims with exception of the passenger rear tire, which appears to be a stock rim.
Anyone with information about this theft or the vehicle should contact Detective Sergeant Woodall at (843) 719-4354.
