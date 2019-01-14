Deputies: Man wore ‘stop the violence’ shirt during armed robbery

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Berkeley County deputies say a man responsible for robbing a grocery store in Berkeley County on Jan. 10 wore a “stop the violence” shirt while he committed the crime.
Jonnie Elmore (right) is charged with armed robbery, first degree assault and battery, as well as possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Jobriel Dupree (left), Quadrick Whetstone and Delmontae Geddist are all facing the same charges.
Deputies say the four walked into the Cross Food Mart on Old Hwy 6 and struck a female worker in the back of the head. They then left when the store owner decided to fight back and fired a warning shot, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Carli Drayton.
Deputies were able to stop the four teens just down the road, Drayton said. All four were booked into the Hill-Finklea Detention Center.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.