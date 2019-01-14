Government shutdown delays financial aid for some Lowcountry students

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Some college students are struggling to apply for and receive financial aid as the longest government shutdown in history continues.
Students filling out the Free Application for Federal Student Aid, or FAFSA, are required to submit documents from the IRS.
But the government shutdown has made it impossible for students to access some of the documents they need.
“Students and families working through the process of financial aid at the colleges where they’ve been accepted for fall 2020 are having some issues,” Citadel spokesperson Kimberly Keelor said. “It may be slower getting their FAFSA, getting access to the IRS tax information they need.”
Schools across the Lowcountry have students, both current and incoming, who are affected by this, but most institutions are working with the students to navigate financial aid during the shutdown.
Last week, the Department of Education informed schools that students could use in-lieu-of documents to account for information not available due to the shutdown.
“We did not receive guidance until Wednesday that those students could submit tax returns to us as documentation, so the shutdown did cause delays in providing aid to some students,” Charleston Southern Univerity spokesperson Jenna Johnson said. “The good news is that they are still receiving aid and we’re still able to receive money from the government,” Johnson said.
The government shutdown is not impacting financial aid for any students who are currently enrolled at the College of Charleston, according to spokesperson Mike Robertson.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.