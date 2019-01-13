High school football player committed to NC college dies during surgery

SPARTANBURG, SC (WBTV) - A high school football player who was committed to play college football at Wingate University passed away unexpectedly during surgery Friday.
According to a GoFundMe in his honor, 18-year-old Nicholas Joshua Dixon passed away unexpectedly due to a complication during surgery.
A family friend told CBS affiliate WSPA that Dixon went into surgery Friday morning to address a torn ACL and meniscus, but suffered complications.
The GoFundMe campaign says Dixon was a football player at Spartanburg High School.
The campaign stated that he wore number seven as a defensive end, linebacker and running back, who was on his way to Wingate University on a four-year scholarship.
The Twitter account for the Spartanburg High School football team tweeted that Dixon was a senior at the school who was selected and played in the 2018 SC/NC Shrine Bowl of the Carolinas.
The account says Dixon had several college offers to continue to play football at the next level.
According to WSPA, the superintendent says Dixon actually committed to play for Wingate University Thursday night.
A candlelight vigil was set to honor Dixon Sunday at 6 p.m. in the gym at Spartanburg High School.
