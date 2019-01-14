Man dies after escaping burning home, getting struck by car

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC (WBTV) - A man died after running out of his burning home and into the road in Chesterfield County Monday morning.
High Point fire officials say the fire broke out at a single-wide trailer near the intersection of SC-09 and TB Watts Road. A man living in the trailer escaped with burns, ran down the driveway and into the road. That’s when officials say he was struck by a passing vehicle.
Fire officials say the man likely died from impact from the vehicle but say he also had injuries caused by the fire. Officials believe the fire started in an out building and spread to the trailer.
SLED and the Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office are investigating.
The driver of the vehicle that hit the man stayed on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
The man’s name has not been released.
