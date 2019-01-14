MUSC introduces new robot to test for lung cancer

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - New technology at the Medical University of South Carolina is changing the way doctors look for lung cancer.
Doctors are using robotic bronchoscopy, a tool they received about two weeks ago, to look at spots on the lungs. Dr. Nick Pastis and Dr. Gerard Silvestri have been working together on the technology and are part of a nation-wide study.
“We’re looking for safer, more effective ways to get a diagnosis," said Pastis. “The best way to treat lung cancer is to catch it early and this is part of that process.”
The robot has an X-box-like control which allows doctors to look move the robot as it searches for spots on the lungs. Pastis said doctors have been inundated with patients since Medicaid’s approval of lung cancer screening.
This robotic technology only exists in a few places around the country and is the only one of its kind in South Carolina.
“Other than surgical biopsy, we struggle to find an alternative that’s safe and effective,” Pastis said. “It’s been a challenge and this will overcome technical difficulties that can get us to the spot on the lung to get a biopsy.”
Right now the MUSC doctors are part of a feasibility study and hope it will allow for a larger study to be done to test the technology.
Pastis said to qualify for the study, patients must have a spot on the lung, which has been seen on CAT scan, between 1-5 centimeters with suspicion it could be cancer.
