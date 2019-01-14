Police investigating after fatal shooting in North Charleston Sunday night

VIDEO: NCPD investigate fatal shooting in North Charleston Sunday night
By Live 5 Web Staff | January 13, 2019 at 9:51 PM EST - Updated January 14 at 3:52 AM

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police responded to a fatal shooting in North Charleston Sunday night.

The shooting occurred in the 5400 block of Califf Road, according to North Charleston spokesperson Spencer Pryor.

The call came in at 8:37 p.m., Pryor said.

One male victim was deceased when police arrived, Pryor said. Another male victim was transported to the hospital for treatment for a gunshot wound to the leg.

There is no information regarding what led to the shooting at this time.

