Police: Man showed up at Summerville medical center with gunshot wound

SUMMERVILLE, SC (WCSC) - A man showed up at the Summerville Medical Center with a gunshot wound late Sunday night, according to an incident report.
The victim was shot in the left leg, the report stated, and arrived at the hospital around 10:45 p.m. Officers also spoke with a witness who drove the victim to the emergency room.
The witness told officers he rode his bike to Spells Grocery in the 1000 block of West Richardson Avenue where he met the victim near the entrance, according to the incident report. A silver sedan then backed out onto Parsons Road, stopped, and fired multiple shots before going down Parsons Road toward Central Avenue, the report stated.
The witness then drove the victim to the hospital, according to the incident report.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.