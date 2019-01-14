Police: Mt. Pleasant man wanted for stealing copper wire

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) -Mount Pleasant police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a man who allegedly stole copper wire in Feb. 2018.
Thomas Lee Gray, 42, is wanted for obtaining nonferrous metals unlawfully from a building off of Six Mile Road, Mount Pleasant police say.
Police describe Gray as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. Gray is 5 foot and 11 inches tall and weighs approximately 210 lbs.
Gray was last known to be in a grey Nissan Altima with a South Carolina tag PIC 295, Mount Pleasant police say.
Police asks if you have any information as to the whereabouts of Thomas Grey, contact Senior Police Officer Harper at 843-884-4176.
If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 843-554-1111. Crime Stoppers are offering rewards up to $1000.00 for information that leads to a arrest.
Copyright 2019 WCSC. All rights reserved.