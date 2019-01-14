Report: More than 600 teaching positions were vacant in SC public schools at beginning of school year

Significantly more vacancies were reported at the secondary level this year, especially in the sciences, physical education, English, and mathematics. In 2017-18, science vacancies in middle and high schools represented 3.5 percent of all unfilled teaching positions; in 2018-19, that percentage rose to 7.2 percent. Similarly, vacant teaching positions in physical education (in all school levels) made up 1.7 percent of the statewide vacancies reported last year, but grew to 4.4 percent during this school year.