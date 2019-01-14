Report: More than 600 teaching positions were vacant in SC public schools at beginning of school year

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - South Carolina school districts reported a total of 621 vacant teaching positions in public schools at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year, according to a report released Monday by the Center for Educator Recruitment, Retention and Advancement.
Those vacancies represented a 16 percent increase compared to the vacancies reported at the beginning of the 2017-18 school year. Not included in that number are the 7,600 openings that were caused by teachers leaving the South Carolina public school system that were filled with newly hired teachers before the school year began.
Significantly more vacancies were reported at the secondary level this year, especially in the sciences, physical education, English, and mathematics. In 2017-18, science vacancies in middle and high schools represented 3.5 percent of all unfilled teaching positions; in 2018-19, that percentage rose to 7.2 percent. Similarly, vacant teaching positions in physical education (in all school levels) made up 1.7 percent of the statewide vacancies reported last year, but grew to 4.4 percent during this school year.
Exactly one-third of all vacant teaching positions reported at the beginning of the 2018-19 school year were in the special education (17 percent) and early childhood/elementary certification areas (16 percent). Last year, these areas combined made up 40 percent of all vacancies, with early childhood/elementary holding the largest proportion at 23 percent. Nearly another third of all unfilled positions was attributable to mathematics (10 percent), English/ language arts (9 percent), sciences (7 percent), and social studies (5 percent).
Districts in the Lowcountry region reported 20 percent of all vacancies and 18 percent of all teaching positions
According to the report, the number of new hires who graduated from an in-state teacher preparation program increased for the first time since 2013-14, which accounted for 24 percent of all new hires. The actual number of South Carolina students completing a teacher education program continues to decrease and has dropped 32 percent since the 2012-13 academic year.
