Settlement reached in autistic teen who was shot by retired deputy

BERKELEY COUNTY, SC (WCSC) -A lawsuit is now settled for a autistic teen who was shot and wounded by a retired deputy who he thought was trying to break into his home in 2017, according to attorneys.
Attorney Ellis Roberts says his client, a young black teenager, who has autism was shot at point-blank range by a retired deputy after having a autistic episode while walking to his bus stop on his way to school.
The lawsuit was filed in Sept. 2018 against retired deputy alleging the shooting was negligent.
SLED spokesman Thom Berry says it happened at a home on Poplar Hill Drive in Ridgeville in Mar. 2017. He said the call from Berkeley County authorities came in at 7:45 a.m.
Roberts added the episode caused the young male to run across the street and onto the front porch of his neighbor
The teen was seen tapping on the porch window repeating the word “Hello” and then the neighbor exited his home with a loaded firearm and shot him, the attorney’s press release states.
The teen’s mother says her son just wanted to go to school and could not help what happend to him.
“He was not a threat and was not attempting to burglarize anyone’s home," the mother said. "I hope today’s settlement reminds all those with loaded firearms to think before you shoot.”
