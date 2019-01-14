Sheriff: Man recently released for kidnapping, sexual assaulting woman back in jail for killing man

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC (WCSC) - Authorities say a man recently released on bond for kidnapping and sexual assaulting a woman is back in jail for murder.
Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced on Monday that deputies arrested 25-year-old Michael Corbitt.
Corbitt was initially arrested for a carjacking in September of 2018 in which he was charged for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, kidnapping and first-degree assault. He was given a $16,000 bond on Jan. 3.
His latest arrest stems from an incident on Saturday when deputies were called to a Springfield-area location where concerned citizens had made calls reporting gunshots in the area.
The sheriff’s office says Springfield police arrived on Samaria Road just outside town limits and located a vehicle with an occupant who was unresponsive.
OCSO investigators arrived to find a man slumped over in the seat with what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
A report states investigators developed information that Corbitt had been seen with the victim only moments before hearing gunfire. He was later taken into custody.
Witnesses in Corbitt’s initial arrest said they saw a woman screaming and waving for help from inside a black Nissan.
“The two men could see the woman was bleeding from her mouth, the report states,” OCSO officials said."The woman was thrown from the vehicle when the men intervened."
The woman said she had been assaulted both physically and sexually, according to warrants.
