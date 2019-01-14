Sullivan’s Island Elementary SRO receives sweet notes from students for law enforcement appreciation day

SULLIVAN’S ISLAND, SC (WCSC) - Last Wednesday marked law enforcement appreciation day across the country.
Many law enforcement advocacy organizations encouraged people to wear blue, share a positive law enforcement story on social media, ask children to write letters supporting law enforcement, or display some kind of blue light.
It also provides an opportunity for people who have family who are police officers to express gratitude and bond with them.
At Sullivan’s Island Elementary School, students wrote letters to Deputy Mike Costanzo, who is the school’s school resource officer. One message in particular struck a chord with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office.
“When I grow up, I will think of being a police officer like you," one student wrote. "You are nice, sweet and kind. Thank you for always being there.”
“Thank you for keeping us safe and the bad guys away,” another said. “You are our favorite friend and we like you a lot. You are the best.”
