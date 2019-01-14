Wanted: Woman steals nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise from Charleston Louis Vuitton

CHARLESTON, SC (WCSC) - Police officers are searching for a woman wanted for stealing nearly $20,000 worth of merchandise in less than a minute from the Louis Vuitton store in Charleston.
It happened Saturday night at the store on 230 King St.
Employees told Charleston police officers that the suspect entered the store at 5:49 p.m. using the door leading to the hallway of the Charleston Place hotel.
A police report states the suspect used an unknown instrument to cut the anti-theft cords from purses which were on display on the right side of the door.
According to investigators, the suspect then left the store after less than a minute inside, and went out the same door and then headed towards King Street.
Investigators said the woman stole the following:
- A pink Capuci Magnolia bag
- A black Capuci bag
- A pink daily puch
- A taupe Babylone bag
- A pink Girolta bag
- A gold purse charm
- A silver purse charm
The stolen merchandise totaled $19,815.
Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black female, 35 years old, 5′9," with dark shoulder length hair.
“She was last seen wearing a black in color track suit with three white stripes, red t-shirt, and hot pink slip on shoes,” CPD officials said.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Ofc. Martin at (843) 579-6433 or martine@charleston-sc.gov
